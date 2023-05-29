Surat: Suspecting her character, the husband threw his wife from the third floor

A husband killed his wife in Heera Nagar of Laskana area of ​​Surat. Suspecting that the wife was in love with someone else, the husband strangled the wife. Then threw the dead body down from the third floor which was attempted to be called suicide.

The incidents of crime are continuously increasing in Surat city. Incidents like murder, theft, dacoity and assault are coming to the fore in the city. Meanwhile, another heart-wrenching incident has come to the fore from Hira Nagar in Laskana area of ​​Surat. Ramesh Kumar Kol, who worked as a laborer in an embroidery factory.

Rameshkumar Kaul, originally from Madhya Pradesh, worked in an embroidery factory in Surat’s Diamond Nagar and lived in a rented house with his wife for a long time. His wife Rajkumari is in love with a man and used to talk to him often on the phone, about which he doubts the character of his wife. Because of which there used to be a lot of fights between the two. Ramesh Kol had a fight with his wife over this issue. In a fit of rage, Ramesh kills his wife and throws the body down to make the murder an accident. However, the Sarthana police became suspicious of the husband’s story and on cross-examination, he confessed that he had killed his wife. The police arrested the killer and carried out further investigation.