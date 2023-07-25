Surat: Tamil Nadu’s Salem gang caught stealing in schools and colleges by searching on Google

After searching on Google, the two main accused of Tamil Nadu’s infamous Salem Gang, who targeted schools and colleges and carried out theft incidents worth lakhs, have been arrested from Singanpore area of ​​Surat and 18 theft cases have been solved. Surat Crime Branch has further investigated by seizing the tools used in the theft including mobile, monkey cap, hand gloves, face mask, screw driver from the accused.

Surat Crime Branch is working hard to prevent incidents like theft in schools and colleges in Surat district and arrest the accused involved in the incident. Meanwhile, Crime Branch received information that two main accused of Tamil Nadu’s infamous Salem Gang, who targeted schools and colleges in different districts of Gujarat, are now standing near Hari Darshan in Singanapore area of ​​Surat. Based on this information, the Surat Crime Branch team carried out surveillance and nabbed the main accused of the gang, Palani Swamy alias Anna Mahadhish Kaunder and Paramasivam alias Tambi Fulthaivel Devender.

Surat Crime Branch caught both these accused even before they were about to commit the crime. The crime branch seized two mobile phones, laptop, Rs 70,000 in cash, silver lucky and monkey cap, hot cap, hand gloves, face mask, scarf, screw driver and Rs 1.22 lakh from them and further inquiries were made. In the investigation of which 18 crimes of theft of lakhs in schools and colleges of different districts of the state were solved. In which Surat Crime Branch got great success in solving theft crimes registered in various police stations of Bhilad, Songadh, Valod, Nadiad, Himmatnagar, Surat districts of Gujarat.

Apart from this, the Crime Branch, in strict interrogation of the accused, in Kosamba in 2017 A.Y. Dadabhai Technical School, VK Technical International School in Kim, Atmiya Vidya Mandir in Bardoli and Bharthana Kamrej in 2018, Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Saroli in 2021, Earth School in Ichhapur in 2023, PP Savani of Mota Varachha and schools and colleges in different districts of Gujarat state have confessed to committing more than 50 thefts in the last ten years.