Surat: Target to run metro in the city before the Lok Sabha elections

The identity of Surat city is now going to get another boost. The metro rail project is now being expanded in Surat while the metro work is going on in full swing. Two corridors will be built in Surat to run underground underground and above ground elevated metro trains, out of which the elevated route from Dream City to Sarthana Route from Dream City to Kadarshah Nal Chowkbazar will be operational by December 2023 and Pura Route by December 2024. Will be complete Both the routes from Sarthana to Dream City and Bhensan to Saroli are targeted to be completed by March 2025.

Tunnel construction work for Metro from Kapodra to Labeshwar <p> </p> <p><strong>work on underground tunnel started</strong></p> <p>Metro engineer Yogendra Singh Chauhan said that the important thing is that the help of tunnel boring machine was taken from GMRC for the underground route. A TBM machine was rolled out in September by the Gulmark agency to build the tunnel from Kapodra to Labheshwar Chowk (1.2 km). Now another TBM machine was also lowered for another track next to this tunnel. Both the corridors will be operational by March 2025, but one route from Sarthana to Dream City corridor will be operational by December 2023.</p> <p><strong>Metro work is being done at bullet speed</strong></p> <p>Metro Rail Project is going to become the new identity of Surat city. Metro work is currently going on in full swing. Underground metro train will be run on one route in Surat, for which work is going on very fast. Two corridors will be built in the metro rail project, for which the underground tunnel work is about to be completed. The first corridor will be built on two routes connecting Sarthana to Dream City and the second corridor from Bhensan to Saroli. Out of the total 40.35 km route on both the routes of Surat Metro Rail, the work of connecting Sarthana with Dream City of 21.61 km has gained momentum. The route from Sarthana to Dream City will be identified as Diamond Corridor, while the Bhesan to Saroli route will be identified as Textile Corridor.</p> <p><strong>metro route</strong></p> <p>Metro will run from Sarthana to Kapodra, Labheshwar Chowk, Lambe Hanuman Road to Surat Railway Station, Highway to Chowk Bazar Kadarsha Naal, Majura Gate, Althan Village to Dream City. In the second phase of Metro, a corridor of 18.84 km route will be developed connecting Bhensan to Saroli. Several cloth markets are located on this road in Udhna Darwaza, Kamela Darwaza, Anjana Farm, Model Town and Magob area. That's why this Bhensan to Saroli route will be known as Textile Corridor.</p>