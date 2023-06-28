Surat: The approach of the Vade Variav Bridge, built with 118 crores, collapsed within a month of its inauguration.

Big claims are being made by the Surat Municipal Corporation in the name of development. But corruption in Surat Municipal Corporation is now raising its head. People’s tax of crores of rupees seems to be wasted. Vade Variav Bridge was inaugurated a month back. This bridge approach built on Tapi river at a cost of 118 crores was closed for traffic after it got washed away in the first rain itself.

Wade-Variaw Bridge Corruption Sample

The Vade Variav Bridge was inaugurated with much fanfare. On the occasion of this inauguration, the leaders talked big about development, but today the truth has been revealed in the first rain. The bridge, built by spending Rs 118 crore in the name of convenience of the people, has become dilapidated in the first rain itself during a month. It has been learned that the entire ramp at one end of the bridge has caved in. Looking at the current condition of the bridge, it seems that this bridge must have been built years ago, but surprisingly, even after less than a month, this bridge built at a cost of crores of rupees is in a pathetic condition.

Opposition accuses BJP rulers of corruption

Leader of Opposition Dharmesh Bhanderi visited Vade Variav Bridge. During the inspection, he said that the BJP rulers are only doing corruption. It is really sad to see such a situation even after less than a month has passed and an amount of Rs 118 crore has been spent. One end of the bridge has settled. It is a serious matter to create such a situation in a month. 1% fee is given in the name of project management. Crores of rupees are being wasted by paying 1 percent fee for inspection.

responsible officials arrived

As soon as the news of the collapse of the bridge constructed at the cost of crores of rupees was received, the concerned officials were seen running to the site. Aam Aadmi Party’s opposition leaders as well as councilors and workers reached the bridge and continuously tried to convey this to the people by posting videos on social media. As soon as the information was received, the team of officers reached slowly and started the inspection.