Surat: The benches allotted by the corporator’s grant once again reached the roof

Misuse of people’s tax money, another case of batch grant has come to the fore in Ramnagar area of ​​Rander zone. After AK Road, Dindoli and Jahangirpura, the video of the Municipality putting up benches on the roof of a house in Ramnagar Society has gone viral on social media. On getting information about this, corporator Krunal Selar has given instructions to remove the benches and put them in public places. However, looking at the way the tables have been placed between the two benches, it is strongly debated whether it was used for a party.

The manner in which municipal benches are being allotted to corporators and corporators’ relatives and private shops in Surat municipality area, it is coming to the fore that maximum misuse of people’s tax money is done in bench grants. If the location of the benches installed by the Municipal Corporation is examined, then the matter of scam in the allotment of benches is coming to the fore. Earlier, Ghanshyam Makwana, corporator of Ward No. 4 of Surat Municipal Corporation, had got the municipal grant benches placed on the roof. After this, the video of the corporator’s relative having a bench on the roof of the house in Shraddha Society in Dindoli area also went viral. Even after this incident, due to the poor performance of the Municipal Corporation, benches of the Municipal Corporation were placed in the waiting area of ​​box cricket and restaurant in Jahangirpura area of ​​Surat.

Benches reached the terrace of a house of Ambikanagar Society in Jahangirabad, Ramnagar area of ​​Rander zone today amid complaints about private use of benches kept for public use with the grant of Municipal Corporation’s corporator and MLA. The video of this bench has also gone viral and the way tables are placed between two benches on the terrace, it is being discussed that it is being used for a party. On seeing the benches on social media, it was found that these benches were installed with the grant of Corporator Krunal Sailer. For this, a demand has also been made for a bench by writing a letter on behalf of the society. How the benches given to the society reached the roofs of people’s houses is a matter of investigation. However, corporator Krunal Sellar has given instructions to remove the benches and put them in public places.