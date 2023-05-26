Surat: The bullying of the city bus conductor of the Municipal Corporation is not stopping

The Surat Municipal Corporation’s public transport service is in constant controversy due to the behavior of the drivers and conductors. Today once again the case of conductors taking money and not giving tickets has come to the fore. The paying senior citizens behaved rudely with them when they asked for tickets. After giving this information to the local councilor, the councilor informed the vigilance department of the municipality and demanded suspension of the conductor.

Recently, on Sunday, a bus collided head-on on the BRTS route, apart from this, a bus driver ran the whistle bus on the wrong side, such behavior of the conductor of the municipality’s whistle bus is causing public anger. Is . Due to the controversial behavior of the driver and operator of Surat Municipality, the system of the Municipal Corporation is being defamed.

Another such controversy has happened today. Many passengers of Adajan area were traveling in the whistle bus coming from Surat railway station towards Pal. Meanwhile, a senior citizen demanded a ticket by giving money to the conductor. The conductor took the money but did not give the ticket. The senior citizen used to repeatedly demand ticket from the conductor due to the money being given and the conductor used to speak in abusive language that he would not get the ticket.

When this ruckus was going on, a woman worker of BJP living in Adajan area called the councilor of Adajan area and informed about the whole incident. The corporator stopped the bus near TGB circle and after questioning other people found the complaint to be true. After that, the vigilance department of the municipality was called on the spot after informing and the conductor who misbehaved with the passenger was suspended.