Surat: The businessman who challenged Dhirendra Shastri to tell the number of diamonds kept in the packet took a U-turn, said this

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is going to hold his court on different dates in Gujarat. Meanwhile, a diamond merchant from Surat challenged him. He had said that if Baba fulfills his challenge, he will offer two crore diamonds at his feet. But now the businessman has taken a U-turn.

Business letter went viral on social media and brought an end to the controversy <p> </p> <p>Surat's diamond trader, who challenged Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham to tell the number of diamonds kept in the packet, is now keeping distance from the media. He now wants to end the controversy that arose after the challenge. He has also written a letter in this regard. In such a situation, the question is arising that what is the diamond trader who challenged Dhirendra Shastri scared?</p> <p>Significantly, Surat's diamond merchant Janak Bawariya had uploaded a video on social media. In this he had said that Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is coming to Gujarat. His first program is in Surat's Limbayat area, where he wants to meet her.</p> <p>Along with this, Janak challenged Dhirendra Shastri and said in the video that if he tells in front of everyone in his divine court how many diamonds are there in the packet kept in his hand, then he will accept Shastri's divine power. Along with this, he will offer two crore diamonds at his feet. </p> <p>Janak came into limelight after this challenge. He was also repeating his challenge by talking to the media continuously. Now the diamond trader has issued a letter. In it, he has written that there was a lot of controversy regarding the challenge he had made to Dhirendra Shastri, for which he was suffering mental harassment. In such a situation, now he wants to end this matter. The diamond trader further wrote in his letter that in the coming days he would try to meet Dhirendra Shastri by going to Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh. </p>