Surat: The Cetex Exhibition concluded successfully.

South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) and South Gujarat Chamber Trade & Industry Development Center and Surat Techmac Federation jointly organize ‘Citex – Surat’ at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sarsana from 8th, 9th and 10th July, 2023 International Textile Expo – 2023′, which was successfully held today.

Chamber of Commerce President Ramesh Vaghasia said that this exhibition organized by the Chamber and Surat Texmac Federation will surely give a new direction and momentum to the textile industry of the city. The use of advanced textile machinery will result in quality products that can be exported to international markets. He further said that when the Prime Minister has given a target of $ 1 trillion exports to the industrialists of the country, the Cetex exhibition will play an important role in the efforts initiated by the Chamber of Commerce to increase exports from across the country. Gujarat including Surat under Kanhay Global Connect Mission 84. This exhibition of textile machinery will lead to the development of the entire textile industry and Gujarat region can contribute significantly to the GDP growth of the country.

The latest textile machinery was on display at the Cetex exhibition. The exhibition was organized in various states and cities of the country like Jammu, New Delhi, Erode, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Ichchalkaranji, Indore, Jalandhar, Jetpur, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu), Rohtak, Guwahati, Ludhiana, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. , Malegaon, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ajmer, Amethi, Bengaluru, Bhilad, Bhiwandi, Kolhapur, Veraval, Boisar, Buldhana, Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Noida, Palghar, Panipat, Raipur, Salem (Tamil Nadu), Tiruppur, Varanasi, Vaidhan ( Buyers from Madhya Pradesh) and Warangal visited the exhibition.

The feedback received from the exhibitors was that the Cetex Expo was a super hit. The exhibitors were very capable of presenting state-of-the-art machinery to the buyers. Exhibitors participating in this exhibition also got 80% new buyers.

6250 buyers on the first day, 10417 on the second day and 4926 on the third day, totaling 21593 buyers visited the exhibition to view various textile machinery. Due to which the exhibitors received a great deal of inquiries about textile machinery and accessories. It may be mentioned here that Textile Machinery, Textile Auxiliaries and Machinery, Textile Engineering, Technical Textiles Related Machinery and Accessories were on display at the Cetex exhibition.