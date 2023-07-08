Surat: The Chamber had an interactive meeting with the delegation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce

Prosperity by South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday 6 July 2023 at Samruddhi, Nanpura, Surat Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Anil Agarwal, Senior Vice President Meela Jaydev, Former President Ramakant Inani, Ravi Kumar, Rakhi Kankaria, Rupesh Agarwal An interactive meeting was held with the delegation comprising P. Krishna, Veena, Sujatha, Sudhir Agarwal, Pranav Agarwal, Ankit Pitti, Anil Kumar Pitti and Manav Agarwal.

Chamber of Commerce President Ramesh Vaghasia said, under the SGCCI Global Connect Mission 84, the Chamber has resolved to increase trade with 84 countries of the world. In which 84 Chambers of Commerce of India and Chambers of Commerce of 84 countries of the world will be brought on one platform and dialogue will be held with industrialists. The industrialists will get to know about the industrial policy of Telangana. Apart from this, investment opportunities will be available in various sectors in Telangana. He said that it would include Consul Generals of 84 countries based in India as well as Consul Generals of 84 countries based in India and would guide and direct the traders about the law and regulations to do business with their countries.

Moreover, in an effort to increase exports from across Gujarat including Surat, more than 84,000 young talented entrepreneurs will be involved and Indian youth entrepreneurs living in 84 different countries of the world will be connected. During his tenure the chamber would get 1000 new members and an income of Rs 5 crore in a year.

He further said that under the initiative of Chamber’s SGCCI Global Connect Mission 84 the first meeting with Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry has started. He further said that both the Chambers of Commerce would provide exchange of business ideas to each other and coordinate presentations before the Central Government. He inquired about the running incubation center at FTCCI. He invited the representatives of FTCCI for the Yarn & Knit Exhibition to be organized by the Chamber of Commerce in the coming days.

FTCCI President Anil Agarwal said that generally the work of all the chambers of commerce in the country is similar. He has about 20 expert committees, including the Environment and Taxation Committees. Recently they organized an exhibition for the first time and now they have also set up a dedicated skill development centre. Knowing about the membership of SGCCI, he sought information from the Chamber of Commerce as to what could be done to increase the membership.

He said that Hyderabad is known as the tea hub of the whole country. Pharma industry and information technology sector are more developed. Readymade clothes are also made. A huge investment of Rs 3000 crore has been made in the Textile Park. It is also a leader in food processing and agriculture. In addition there are also cotton and rice producers. He invited SGCCI to visit FTCCI in Hyderabad.

Chamber of Commerce Vice President Vijay Mewawala thanked everyone in this meeting. The then former president Himanshu Bodawala and former presidents Kamlesh Yagnik, Rohit Mehta and Praful Shah were present. The entire meeting was moderated by Chamber’s Honorary Minister Nikhil Madrasi and Group Chairman Manish Kapadia.