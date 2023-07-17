Surat: The Chamber organized a seminar on ‘Export Possibilities’ and narrated the success stories of textile exporters to the entrepreneurs.

A seminar on ‘Export Opportunities’ was organized by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In which the successful story of textile exporters was narrated to the entrepreneurs. Textile exporters include Hemant Shah, DGM Exports, Sumilon Group, Kunjadia Global Services Export Manager, Akash Italia, Bhagat Textile Engineers Partner, Jitesh Bhagat, Amish Shah, Managing Director, Artline, Manan Gondalia, Director, Yes Fashion Pvt Ltd, and V.N. Export Director Bhupesh Dubey gave guidance to the entrepreneurs for textile exports.

Hemant Shah said that market research is very important before exporting clothes. Entrepreneurs who are thinking of exporting can start exporting by taking advantage of various schemes of the government. For this, entrepreneurs can take the help of Chamber of Commerce, DGFT and Promotion Council. He said that good quality products are made in Surat and these can be exported with more weight. Packing and logistic package can be taken for export. They themselves export Zari Kasab to US, UK and European countries. He advised the entrepreneurs to visit the trade fairs held in India and abroad for exports.

Aakash Italia said that it was manufacturing zari kasab on its own and initially started production with two machines. Today they are producing Zari Kasab with 120 machines and exporting it to more than 15 countries. Before producing Zari Kasab, he focused only on research for a year and a half. He learned a lot during his research and after knowing that there are markets for zari even in small countries of the world, he started exporting zari there too. They export 20 per cent of the products to foreign countries through agents in Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. While they have more than 36 customers in more than 15 countries to whom they directly export as per their demand.

Jitesh Bhagat said that the first export of textile machinery was done in 2012 to Turkey. Presently they are exporting 60 to 72 per cent of the production of machinery. They have a 23 percent share in textile machinery exports in Turkey, aiming to increase it to 40 percent by next year, they are manufacturing and exporting texturizing machines.

Amish Shah said that the plant should have the best machinery for cloth production. At first he started exporting cloth with the help of dealers. He then moved to the B2B market and went directly to consumers. While exporting technical textiles it is important to take the customers into confidence. Samples should be provided to the customer until they are satisfied.

Manan Gondaliya said that to sell clothes to global brands, the quality of the product has to be upgraded. While upgrading the quality of the product, care should be taken that the environment, land, water and air are not polluted. Hence branded companies have to team up to supply/export garments.

Bhupesh Dubey said, if the small customer is happy in exports, other customers will also be found through it. Export business grows only from small customers. They exported the first container of yarn in the year 2018. He said that for exports it is necessary to know the mindset of the customers and understand their needs. For this he stayed in Bangladesh and started exporting after understanding the local customers and people. One has to understand the quality parameters of textile products for export.

