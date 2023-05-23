Surat: The cloth merchant prepared a silver mace to present to Bageshwar Baba.

Dharmendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is going to hold his divine court in Surat, Gujarat on 26th and 27th May. Preparations are going on in full swing in Surat regarding this divine court of Baba Bageshwar Dham.. On the arrival of Dhirendra Shastri in Surat, one of his devotees has prepared a special silver mace to gift him.

The divine court of Bageshwar Baba in Surat

The city of Surat is famous in the country and the world as the financial capital of Gujarat and the city of diamonds and textiles. Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is going to organize a divine court on May 26 and 27 at Nilgiri Maidan in Limbayat assembly constituency of Surat city. In which about two lakh people are being claimed to be involved. The supporters of Bageshwar Dham are making various preparations to welcome Dhirendra Shastri.

Silver mace will be presented to Dhirendra Shastri

One of Dhirendra Shastri’s supporters is Sanwarmal Budhia, who has prepared a silver mace of Balaji Hanumanji to welcome him. Businessman Sanwarmal Budhia is the owner of the Saket Group. He will give this mace as a gift to Dhirendra Shastri in Surat Durbar by BJP President CR Patil. The favorite weapon of Balaji Hanumanji Maharaj is his mace. To please Balaji Hanumanji Maharaj and Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, a specially prepared mace has been ordered from Jewelers D. Khushaldas of Surat. The weight of this mace is 1 kg 161 grams. Whose price is 1.25 lakh rupees.

It took 15 days to prepare the mace

This mace has been prepared by 5 artisans in 15 days. A sample of handicraft will also be seen on the mace. The mace handed over to the businessman today has been prepared by the jewelers of Surat. Now this mace will be given to Dhirendra Shastri in the next program on 26th and 27th.