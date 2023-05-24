Surat: The development road of Dumas Sea Face is now open, 5.3 km. Eco tourism park will be built in the area

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) was promising to provide a good place for entertainment to the people of the city since last many years. The promised Sea Face Development Project along Dumas Beach has not materialized for many years. After the project remained only on paper, municipal commissioner Shalini Aggarwal has taken the stand of taking this project forward in phases as soon as she took charge of Surat. In which the government has handed over the necessary land to the Surat Municipal Corporation for the first phase, now there is a hope of speeding up the project.

Apart from 12.27 hectares of land acquired under TP plan of Dumas Sea-face project, 66.72 hectares of government land and about 23 hectares of forest department land, the ecotourism park will be built in a total area of ​​107 hectares. Despite persistent efforts by the Municipal Corporation, concrete planning could not be done as many of these projects were government owned. Therefore, out of these lands, the development work of the first phase will be started on 12.27 hectares of Manapa’s share.

For this, the approval of the Collector has been obtained by the Municipal Commissioner by continuously coordinating with the Collectorate. Consequently, the possession of the required space in Phase I of Dumas C-Phase has been handed over to the Surat Municipal Corporation by the concerned authorities today. So now this project can move forward fast.

What will become of the Dumas Sea-Face development?