Surat: The effect of Biparjoy, the wind blew at a speed of 68 km per hour in the city.

Even after Cyclone Biporjoy moved away from South Gujarat, its effects were seen in the city. On Thursday, the wind speed was 68 km per hour on the coast. The city and district also received scattered rains. For the last three days, incidents of trees and electric poles falling are also coming to the fore. Although Cyclone Biporjoy has passed through South Gujarat, it has left its impact. Strong winds are blowing in the city due to the effect of Cyclone Byporjoy. For the last three days, people were getting troubled due to dust and soil. Where two-wheeler drivers and pedestrians were particularly troubled. On the other hand, today people are worried due to the dusty storm due to the strong winds that covered the sky with black clouds.

Strong winds will continue for three more days: Meteorological Department

The Meteorological Department has predicted the wind speed to be 50 to 60 km for the next 3 days. On the other hand, from June 18, the wind speed will gradually decrease. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the city for the next two days. After the storm left, the city was affected more. On the other hand, the average wind speed increased to 68 km per hour on Thursday. The maximum temperature remained at 34 degrees. While the minimum temperature has come down by one and a half degrees to 27.4 degrees.