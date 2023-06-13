Surat: The electric pole fell on the bike in strong wind near the road in Rander

Surat is witnessing the impact of Cyclone Biporjoy and only strong winds are blowing. In the same wind, the electric pole near the weir-cum-causeway in Rander area broke and fell on the bike. Due to which the woman got injured. There was panic among the passers-by due to the falling of the electric pole.

Electric pole fell on a moving bike

Strong winds are blowing in Surat due to the effect of the storm. More than 30 trees have fallen since two days. The wind is blowing at a speed of about 50 kmph in Surat. As part of vigilance against this pandemic, the municipality has removed dangerous hoardings. Meanwhile, a weak light pole near the culvert in Rander area broke down due to strong wind and fell on a moving bike.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital

A woman and a man were on the bike. The woman was injured when an electric pole fell on her. When this incident happened people gathered. After that the injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. After this incident, the municipal administration also became active and apart from the action to remove the electric pole, other poles were also inspected.