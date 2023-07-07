Surat: The farmers of the district are aggressive, the agitation was raised when the demands were not met.

The farmers of Surat district have become aggressive. Farmers appeared aggressive in protesting against the new railway track line. Farmers protested against the railway track line from Gothan to Hazira. A large number of farmers protested at the Olpad provincial office today and handed over the objection petition to the provincial official.

Farmers in Surat have once again come forward to fight against the government. From Hazira to Gothan, farmers are seen in an aggressive mood. The government has announced the acquisition of farmers’ land for laying a new railway line from Hazira to Gothan. More than 250 farmers from 17 villages of Hazira and Olpad are likely to get 329 acres of land. Then the farmers affected by this announcement of the government have become aggressive and are strongly opposing the new railway line of the government.

A large number of affected farmers under the leadership of Surat’s co-operative and farmer leader Darshan Nayak gathered at Olpad district office today and staged a protest. The farmers appealed to the provincial officer to cancel the decision of this government. Importantly, most of the farmers depend on agriculture to support their families. Then the farmers are in trouble due to the government acquiring the fertile land of such affected farmers in the new railway line.

Farmers are requesting the government to lay a new railway line next to the existing railway line. The Gujarat Kisan Samaj has come forward to help the distressed farmers and the Kisan Samaj has strongly opposed it. The farming community has also warned of fierce agitation in the coming days if the demands of the farmers are not met. Farmers have become aggressive regarding the Hazira-Gothan new railway track line and farmers have expressed their anger against this decision of the government.