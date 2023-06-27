Surat: The fire brigade broke the lock and pulled out the mother and son who were locked in the house after beating.

At the Kosad residence in Amroli, the mother-son duo were beaten up at night and locked inside the house and the door was locked from outside. At such a time, the soldiers of the fire department broke the lock and brought the mother and son out of the house safely.

According to information received from the fire brigade, a 32-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son were beaten up and locked inside the house in the first floor flat of a building in Kosad Awas, Amreli, and someone left after locking the main door of the house. However, when the woman and her son knocked on the door of the house, people gathered around.

Later, after informing the people present there to the police and fire brigade, the fire brigade team reached the spot. Fire officer Harendra Bhagwakar said the firemen pulled out the two by breaking the lock of the door with some tool and handed them over to the police. After coming out of the room after half an hour, both the people heaved a sigh of relief.

The police is probing as to who was the unknown person who beat up the mother and son. Police have started investigating the visitors coming to the building from the CCTV footage around the building. So far no information has been received about the person who locked the woman and her son in the house. Other people living in the building are feeling unsafe.