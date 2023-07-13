Surat: The first incident of heart and lung transplant in a single person in Gujarat took place in Ahmedabad.

Two more organ donations have been done by DonateLife organization from INS Hospital and Kiran Hospital in Surat in a single day. Braindead Pankaj Kumar Goyal’s family donated Pankaj Kumar’s heart, lungs, liver and kidney and braindead Uttam Dindayal Gupta’s family donated Uttam’s liver and eyes to seven people through Donate Life and spared new life. Showed a new direction to the society by spreading the fragrance of humanity.

Along with this, Nilesh Mandlewala has said that this is the first case of transplanting heart and lungs in the same person in Gujarat. For the first time in Gujarat, Ahmedabad’s K.D. A heart and lung transplant has been performed on a 60-year-old resident of Mehsana at the hospital. Donate Life organization has so far been successful in giving new life to more than 1050 people from India and abroad by donating different organs. Surat, known as the city of cloth and diamonds, is now gaining fame as an organ donor city in the country.

The family of Pankaj Kumar (age 46) said that he is a resident of Calcutta and presently living at Flat No. C – 802, Palanpur Village Road, Near Stuti Icon, Stuti Highlands. Pankaj Kumar was working as CFO in Essar Group’s Syros Energy Company in Bhatpore. Pankaj Kumar (age 46) is survived by father Harikrishna (age 74), mother Pushpadevi (age 69), wife Shrutkirti (age 45), daughter Aditri (age 13). Daughter Aditri studies in class 8 at AMNS International School in Hazira. On July 5, the family members were admitted to BAPS Pramukhswamy Hospital due to headache and body weakness. Brain stroke was detected by CT scan and MRI. The family took him to a neurophysician at INS Hospital for further treatment. Pankaj Kumar’s wife Shrutkirti said that my husband is brain dead, his death is certain. The body will turn to ashes, if the organ failure patients get a new life by donating my husband’s organs, then for me donating the organs is an act of virtue.

In the second case Uttam Deendayal Gupta, 31, a resident of Rajasthan and presently residing at A-702, Rambagh Palace, Parvat Patiya, Dumbhal, Surat, was engaged in textile business. At 6 pm on 9th July, he fell down from the balcony of his house and became unconscious due to severe head injury. The family immediately took Utambhai to Kiran Hospital through 108. Where on July 12, the team of doctors declared Uttam brain dead. Uttam’s father Deendayal said that my son is brain dead and his death is certain. When the body is about to be burnt to ashes, we hope that by donating my son’s organ, the organ failure patient will get a new life. In Uttam’s family, father Deendayal age 61, who does textile business and is the trustee of Agarwal Samaj Parvat Patiya. Mother Santosh is 60 years old.

First heart and lung transplant in Gujarat by Dr. Sandeep Attavar of KD Hospital, Ahmedabad and his team in a 60-year-old resident of Mehsana, covering a distance of 286 km from INS Hospital, Surat to Ahmedabad in 110 minutes by air to be done.