Surat: The iron guard of the railway under bridge fell on Ashwini Kumar Road.

After four days of heavy rain in Surat, the sky has cleared after light rain started this morning. But the tragedy of rain is not taking the name of stopping. Today, a huge iron girder of the railway under bridge fell along with a light pole on Ashwinikumar Road in Varachha area. So the municipal officials rushed to the spot.

Passing of heavy vehicles is prohibited under the Ashwini Kumar Railway Under Bridge. Garnala is only for the use of bikes and small vehicles. But, today one side of the huge iron girder on the railway under bridge collapsed. Along with this, the electric pole also fell. That’s why this road had to be closed.

The fire brigade was informed about the heavy iron girder falling. So the fleet of municipal officials, fire brigade and light department reached the spot. Later, the way was opened by removing the guard from the pit. Fortunately, there was no injury or death in the mishap. The iron girder is suspected to have fallen due to a heavy vehicle passing through the gorge. Despite the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles from Garnale, negligence was shown by the driver. In this regard, information about the banned vehicle is being obtained by examining the CCTV footage installed nearby.