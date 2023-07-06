Surat: The kidnapping of a stock market trader in broad daylight in the city, the incident captured in CCTV

A businessman from Ahmedabad, who was running his stock market office in Mota Varachha area of ​​Surat, was abducted yesterday, whose CCTV footage has come to the fore. The CCTV footage shows three men trying to force him into the car, with one pressing the businessman’s face while two men are seen pushing him into the car. In the end, the businessman is forced into a car and abducted at the taxi.

The businessman made several attempts to escape from the kidnappers

The CCTV footage shows the businessman and the kidnapper standing near a car on the side of the road. Later they have a fight. After this, the kidnappers get ready to kidnap the businessman in a fit of rage. The businessman struggles to escape from their clutches but the kidnappers force him into a car. People also gathered at the spot after the incident.

CCTV footage of kidnapping surfaced

Shakti Dhaduk, a stock market trader from Ahmedabad, had come to Mota Varachha area of ​​Surat city. He was staying in a hotel in Surat for the last 15 days. It happened yesterday that he got kidnapped. When the police started the investigation, CCTV was seized from the place of kidnapping and on the basis of which Uttaran police started the investigation. In the incident of abduction of a young businessman, it was clear in the CCTV that other youths forcibly made him sit in the car and abducted him.

Fear of kidnapping for Rs.

Shakti Dhaduk has its stock market office in Ahmedabad. On coming to Surat from Ahmedabad, his debtors were demanding money from him. According to the information received from sources, the kidnapping has been done in a transaction of Rs 2.5 crore. Creditors were chasing the young man when he came to Surat for the last few days. The kidnappers have arrested three, who appear to be from Greater Varachha area of ​​Surat. Shakti Dhaduk was also abducted from the same area.