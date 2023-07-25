Surat: The level of Ukai dam increased by 3 feet in 24 hours, the water level of the dam increased to 328 feet.

Water release has been reduced in the last 24 hours due to slow rains in the catchment area of ​​Hathnur dam in Maharashtra on Tapi river. Although the Ukai dam is still receiving 1 lakh cusecs of water, the surface of the Ukai dam has increased by 3 feet in the last 24 hours.

Withdrawal of water from Hathnur dam reduced to 62 thousand

Rainfall has slowed down in the last 24 hours in the catchment area of ​​Ukai Dam. In which four inches of rain was received in Malpur, one and a half inches in Tesca, one inch in Taloda, Akkalkuwa, Ukai, Shahada, Gidhade. The heaviest rainfall occurred in the stretch from Hathnur Dam to Ukai Dam. While the catchment of Hathnur dam received less rainfall. That’s why the withdrawal of water from Hathnur dam has been reduced to 62 thousand.

The water released from Hathnoor dam for the last two days is still inflowing water into Ukai dam. The Ukai dam had received a revenue of 2 lakh cusecs of water continuously on the previous day. While the Ukai dam is currently receiving 1 lakh cusecs of water. The level of Ukai dam was 223.37 feet yesterday, whereas this morning it has increased to 328 feet.

Power generation started by releasing 1000 cusecs of water

The level of Ukai Dam has increased by 3 feet in the last 24 hours. The dam administration has also become alert. At present, the surface of Ukai Dam is just 5 feet away from the regulation level of 333 feet. Simultaneously, power generation has also been ramped up, with mini hydro continuing to release 1,000 cusecs of water through canals. The release of water from Hathnur Dam, upstream of Ukai Dam, is still in progress. According to the forecast, 525 million cubic meters (MCM) of water was received in the Ukai dam in the last 24 hours. There is still a possibility of 380 MCM of water coming in 24 hours. However, as the rainfall is forecasted, the water revenue may increase.