Surat: The negligence of the municipal administration took the lives of 2 dumb cattle!

Two stray animals have died due to the negligence of the Surat Municipal Corporation. Local people are also angry after the death of two cows in Bharwadnagar of Dindoli area. Municipal administration should take such incidents seriously during the rainy season. Like animals, the lives of pedestrians can also be in danger.

No action despite repeated complaints

The incident took place due to open wire in pole number SH L 46 of the street light of Navagam Dindoli Bharwad Nagar. 2 cows have died due to electrocution, the person walking behind and 2 other cows were saved. Despite repeated complaints regarding street lights, no action was taken. Two cows passing by got electrocuted. The person carrying the cow was also saved. He had moved away from the cattle before he was electrocuted.

seeking monetary compensation

Mehul Bharwad, who lives in Bharwadnagar, told that many times local leaders and officials were also informed about this electricity pole. The light used to burn day and night on the electric pole. Along with this, its wires were also opened. A big incident can happen anytime regarding this. We spoke about this to the municipal administration, but it was not taken seriously.

Due to the negligence of Surat Municipal Corporation, two cows have lost their lives. Since the shepherd is very poor, he needs financial help from the corporation. If such an incident happens during the rainy season, then the lives of children playing here as well as other people passing through here can also be in danger.