Surat: The railway station will be developed as the country’s first multi-modal railway station.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshanaben Zardosh visited important projects of various departments in Surat city and inspected the works. The Minister visited Udhna Railway Station, Surat Central Railway Station, PG Hostel of Smeer Hospital, Chowk Heritage Fort and Metro Project and inquired about the work from the teams working here.

Union Railway Minister while visiting Udhna Railway Station said that Udhna Railway Station will be made like Surat Airport Terminal at a cost of Rs 200 crore. Udhna railway station will be given a modern look by the railway department. An elevated concourse area will be constructed 9 meters above the track of platform-1 near the main entrance of Udhna station. This area will be 40 meters wide and 62 meters long. After entering the station, passengers will directly enter the concourse area. The concourse area will have a food court, lifts and escalators to reach the platforms. From here, a footpath will also be made to go to platforms 2-3 and 4-5. Passengers will be able to see on which platform the train is going to arrive on the display installed in the concourse area. This project will be completed by the year 2024.

While visiting Surat Railway Station, Zardosh said that in the near future, Surat Railway Station will be developed as the first multi-modal railway station of the country, where seamless transport connectivity will be provided by integrating Railway, GSRTC, City Bus and Metro terminal station. will be available. The new state-of-the-art station building will become a hub of trade, business and commerce along with economic activities.

Further, the minister said that due to the good governance of the double engine of the state and central government, the development works are being done at a fast pace. While the government has taken up important projects in the cities to make the citizens comfortable and happy, he said that with this twin engine planned development of our cities is being conducted to stand in line of growth with global cities.

