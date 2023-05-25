Surat: The result of municipal corporation operated Suman High School is 89.54 percent.

Surat Municipal Corporation Suman High School Class 10th Result has been declared today. 38 students studying in municipal school have secured A1 grade. Oriya medium school of municipality has 100 percent result.

A total of 04 Suman High Schools were started in the city of Surat in 1999 for the children of economically weaker slum areas by the Surat Municipal Corporation. Presently there are total 23 Suman High Schools functioning in Surat city.

All Suman High Schools are taught by highly qualified teachers with modern technology. Due to which Saman High School is leading in the results of SSC Board and HSC Board. The result of Suman High School has been 89.54 percent in the SSC Board Examination conducted by the Gujarat Board during the academic year 2022/23. Gujarat Board of Secondary Education’s result is 64.62 percent and Surat’s result is 76.45 percent. A total of 38 students secured A-1 grade in Suman High School.

The result of municipality operated Suman Gujarati medium was 86.48 percent, the total result of Marathi medium was 91.81 percent. The overall result of Hindi medium has been 89.23 per cent. The overall result of Urdu medium has been 86.17 per cent. While the overall result of Oriya medium has been 100 percent.

Mayor Hemaliben Boghavala today visited the home of Vaidehi, a student of Suman School, to congratulate her for securing high results in the SSC Board Examination. Katargam Suman High School No. Vaidehi, a Class 3 student, brought laurels to Suman School and Surat city along with her family by scoring 95.83 per cent marks.