Surat: The state government sanctioned Rs 24 crore for the expansion of SGCCI.

The induction ceremony of the newly appointed President of The Sardhan Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Surat and his team was attended by Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Industries, Gujarat and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Gujarat. In his address, the minister congratulated the newly appointed team and expressed his views.

The Minister said that “several proposals were placed before the State Government for the expansion of the Convention Center of the Chamber, so that more and more large-scale exhibitions can be organized. The State Government has given due consideration to the expansion of the Convention Center.” 2345 lakh has been sanctioned by the state government to speed up the development of Surat’s diamond and textile industry. Also, the minister said, “The city will benefit the most from this expansion.” After this expansion, exhibitions like Mumbai, Bengaluru will be organized in Surat as well.

Appreciating the one year tenure of the present President of the Chamber, Himanshu Bodawala, Minister Harsh Sanghvi said on the industrial progress of the Chamber that in the last one year, he has taken the Chamber forward in the same direction, through innovative exhibitions and programs. The organization of an industrial organization goes on. Rameshbhai Vaghasia, who has taken over as the newly appointed president of the chamber, will have to make a fresh start. Keeping his point, the minister said, ‘Instead of celebrating the names of the dignitaries on the dais, they have saved the businessmen’s time and enhanced the dignity of the chamber by welcoming everyone together.

The Minister said that, “Chamber of Commerce is one such organization of Surat which works to give direction and guidance to all the industries of Surat. It provides representation to address the issues of all the industries. PM Mitra Park Regards I expressed my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Union Minister Darshanaben Zardosh. As the MoU is going to happen on 13th, I am happy as the Industries Minister of the State. I am proud to inform you that PM Mitra Park can be reached from the convention center in just 20 minutes with the construction of the bridge to be realized in Ubhrat. I assure on behalf of the state government that this PM Mitra Park will be realized soon and this park will establish new achievements of development. Will do.