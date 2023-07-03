Surat: The stray cattle caught in Dindoli were rescued by the herdsmen by cutting the rope.

Complaints of stray cattle were being received at Umiya Chowk in Dindoli area of ​​Surat. Keeping this in mind, the Cattle Catching Party of Municipal Corporation reached Umiya Chowk to catch stray cattle. Three to four cattle were seized by the cattle arresting team. After tying up the cattle, their owners came running and the cattle catchers started fighting with the people of the Municipal Corporation. Later the SMC employees were misbehaved by the herdsmen. Later the animals were rescued by cutting the rope.

Shepherds run as soon as the cattle are caught

As soon as the herdsmen got information that their cattle had been caught by the cattle team, they ran, reasoning that the cattle do not roam alone, we are with them. However, when the Cattle Catching Party caught these cattle, they were found roaming on the road. The herdsmen tried to free the stray cattle. The herdsmen took out weapons from their pockets and cut the ropes that tied the cattle and freed the cattle.

Stray cattle problem persists in Surat

The problem of stray cattle is still being seen in Surat. There are many areas where cattle are seen roaming on the roads. The Dhor Party has launched a campaign to catch stray cattle. But with this the incidents of clash with the herdsmen are also not stopping.