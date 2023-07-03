Surat: The tire of a city bus ran over the leg of a Class 7 student.

The tire of a city bus burst in Surat on Monday morning. It tripped on the leg of a student studying in class 7th. City bus driver immediately took the injured child to New Civil Hospital. Here the doctors started the treatment of the child due to which the child is now safe.

As per the information received, this morning a class 7 student of T&TV Public High School was standing near Nanpura Manmandir bus stand to catch a bus, when he lost his balance after being pushed by two boys from behind while boarding the bus. and fell on the road. While walking on the bus, the tire of the bus ran over his toes, causing the child to scream.