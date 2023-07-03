Surat: The tire of a city bus ran over the leg of a Class 7 student.

The tire of a city bus burst in Surat on Monday morning. It tripped on the leg of a student studying in class 7th. City bus driver immediately took the injured child to New Civil Hospital. Here the doctors started the treatment of the child due to which the child is now safe.
As per the information received, this morning a class 7 student of T&TV Public High School was standing near Nanpura Manmandir bus stand to catch a bus, when he lost his balance after being pushed by two boys from behind while boarding the bus. and fell on the road. While walking on the bus, the tire of the bus ran over his toes, causing the child to scream.
<p>As soon as the accident happened, people gathered around and the driver also immediately stopped the bus and got down. The driver took the injured child by bus to Navi Civil, where he is undergoing treatment. According to the child, someone pushed him from behind and he fell and the bus tire ran over his toes. According to the doctors of Navi Civil, the child has injured his toes and is now fine.</p> <p><strong>After offloading the passengers, the driver took the injured child to the civil</strong></p> <p>Usually the bus drivers run away after the accident, but today the city bus driver did an act of humanity. The bus driver was not at fault in this accident, yet instead of running away from the spot, the driver stopped the bus to give immediate medical attention to the child and took the passengers to the New Civil Hospital after deboarding the passengers. He didn't even care about his route. The driver was relieved when the doctors said that the child was healthy as long as the child stood upright at the New Civil Hospital. </p>