Surat: The video of the clerk of the assessment department of Udhna zone taking bribe went viral.

The complaints of corruption in Surat Municipal Corporation are made by common people. Not only this, businessmen and property owners are also bearing the brunt of the corrupt policy of the employees. The CCTV footage of Udhna zone assessment department clerk Bharat Pastagia going to a private office and taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 has gone viral. The big news is that today was the last day of retirement for the clerk and the first day of trouble has begun.

Captured in CCTV taking bribe on 17th May

A clerk of Udhna Zone Assessment Department of Surat Municipal Corporation is collecting money in a private office. In the CCTV that went viral, he is sitting in the private office of clerk Bharat Pastagia at around 12.54 pm on May 17. The person in front takes a bundle of 500 notes from the table, takes some of the 500 notes from the bundle and puts the rest of the bundle on the table. The bundle of notes remains on the table for a while and later the clerk picks up the bundle of notes and puts them in the pocket of the pant.

CCTV footage of taking bribe on last day of job goes viral

CCTV footage of clerk taking bribe goes viral Bharat Pastagia who was about to retire today, his troubles have started now as the CCTV footage of him taking bribe on the last day of his work has gone viral.

It was found that 40 thousand rupees were taken

Bharat Pastagia was seen taking money from a private office in Sachin area. Taking 40 thousand rupees whose CCTV has gone viral. Though the CCTVs have been muted at some places, it is alleged that the names of some corporators and officials are being revealed. It is not clear why the municipal clerk took the money.

Show cause notice was issued

Harshad Kinkhabwala, chief zonal officer of Udhna zone, told that the video of Bharat Pastagiya taking money has come to the fore. We have issued a show cause notice regarding this. He is retiring today. The matter of taking 40 thousand rupees has come to the fore, but where this video is from and why he took the money, there is no explanation and we have also not received any information.