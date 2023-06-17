Surat: The water tank on the building was blown away by the gusts of wind and fell on the young man.

Due to cyclonic storm ‘Biporjoy’, wind speed is still being seen in many districts of Gujarat. Due to the strong winds that have been blowing for the last five days, thatches are flying and trees are falling. A surprising incident has come to the fore in Surat, the sight of which is blowing everyone’s senses. This strange incident has been captured in CCTV camera.

Due to the storm, wind is blowing at an average speed of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour in Surat for the last two days. Scenes of trees falling on some were seen, and there were incidents of falling of leaves. In Surat’s Bhestan area, a shocking scene has been witnessed, in which a plastic water tank suddenly fell from the top of a building on a person passing by the residence. Such an incident has happened which was never imagined.

Suddenly the tank fell on the young man

The plastic water tank kept on the roof of the house fell on the young man and he got buried. However, due to the lack of water in the water tank, the young man suffered minor injuries due to his light weight. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed there. Significantly, at the time of this incident, another girl is also seen walking with the young man, but she miraculously survived in this incident.

People saved the young man by removing the water tank

At the time of the incident, when a person sitting nearby saw it, on making noise, the people around also ran and removed the plastic water tank and pulled out the young man from under it. It is a matter of honor that the young man did not get hurt much, but due to head and back injuries, he has been referred to a private hospital for treatment.