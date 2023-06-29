Surat: The weir cum causeway overflowed in the first rain itself.

The weir-cum-causeway on the Tapi river that supplies water to Surat city was submerged in the first rains of the season. Late Ras Te Weir was closed to traffic after the corporation crossed the dreaded level of 6 metres. At present the water level of the weir has been recorded at 6.15 metres.

Monsoon has officially started and with the first rains, the water level of Tapi river has slowly started rising. The causeway that supplies water to Surat city has been flooded in the first week of monsoon itself. In view of the rains and water level in the district, the Weir cum Causeway is currently closed for traffic.

Causeway closed by corporation

The causeway has been constructed to provide water source to the people of Surat city. The people of Surat city get water based on the water level of this Causeway. The formidable surface of the Causeway is 6 m. At present the level of the causeway is 6.15 meters and it has been closed by the corporation. The weir cum causeway is very important to connect Adajan Gorat to Singanpur going to Katargam. Due to the closure of the causeway, the drivers also have to face problems and have to take an extra round trip of three to four kilometers. On the other hand, traveling from Mughalsara to Adajan via Nehru Bridge is not easily possible due to the ongoing construction work of Metro.

Heavy rains in the city since last two days

Meghraja’s grace is being seen in Surat city for the last two days. Low-lying areas are also inundated and the water level of Tapi has also risen due to widespread rains across the district. Bardoli and Tapi are also witnessing rise in water level on both the banks of Tapi river due to heavy rains. Even today the sky was surrounded by dark clouds and according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, it rained in entire South Gujarat including Surat today.