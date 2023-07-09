Surat: The winning candidates of the development panel in the Fosta election, C.R. Patil met

There is an atmosphere of happiness among the traders in Surat after the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTA) elections were successfully completed after 12 years. All the 41 candidates of the development panel have won with a huge majority. After the declaration of results on Saturday night, on Sunday, under the leadership of Kailash Hakim, the winning candidate of the development panel, MP and Gujarat state BJP president C.R. went to meet Patil.

Solving the problems of the industry will get the benefit of the government scheme <p> </p> <p>On this occasion C.R. Patil, in his response, said that elections were not held for many years and the concerns of the textile traders did not get proper voice. Now the newly elected officials will be able to effectively present the issues of the textile industry before the government and will also be able to take advantage of the government's plans to promote the industry. MP Patil also assured textile entrepreneurs of adequate cooperation from the government. </p> <p>After the victory of the Development Panel in the election of FOSTA, now it is just a formality for Kailash Hakim to become the new President of FOSTA. However, there is a debate going on in the business world that one should not become involved in any political party and should represent the issues of their industry properly. If any decision is taken at the behest of any party, then the industry will suffer. After the completion of democratic elections after years, there is a need to move forward with everyone's cooperation in solving many important issues related to the industry.</p>