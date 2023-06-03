Surat: The young man trapped the girl in love, blackmailed her with photos and videos of private moments

The young man befriended a girl living in Punagaon area of ​​Surat. After making love with her, he took the girl to a hotel room and had physical relations with her. During this, cash and jewelery were seized from the girl by threatening to make the video and photo viral. However, after the girl filed a complaint in this case, the police arrested the accused and started legal action against him.

Used to collect extortion by threatening to make the video viral

An eye-opener for the girls has come to the fore once again. A girl living in Surat’s Punagaon area befriended a young man living nearby and he came close to the girl. Vishnu Panchal alias Rohit Patel took the girl to a hotel near the house about six times. Meanwhile, he made obscene photos and videos of the girl in his mobile phone. He threatened to spread obscene photos and videos and grabbed money and gold ornaments from the girl. On the basis of obscene photos and videos of the girl, the young man extorted cash and jewelry from the girl. In which 80 thousand rupees in cash and gold jewelry including 2 gold bangles, 1 gold bangle, 1 gold chain, 3 gold rings, 1 gold bracelet totaling about 7 tola gold and recovered about Rs 4,20,000 from the girl.

Police arrested the youth

Although the girl got tired of this whole matter and she told the whole truth to the family members, the family members gave courage to the girl. After that, the relatives lodged a complaint with the girl in the cyber cell of Surat. Based on this the Cyber ​​Cell department verified everything and arrested the accused. However, the accused recovered all the valuables including cash and jewelery recovered from her by blackmailing the girl and initiated legal action against her.