Surat: The young man who ended his life gave new life to 5 people

The city of Surat, known as Textile and Diamond City, is now becoming famous as Organ Donor City in the country. Another organ has been donated by Donate Life organization from Kiran Hospital, Surat. Jainish Vallabhbhai Gujarati who fell from the bridge was declared branded, so his family gave life to five people by donating Jainish’s kidney, liver and eyes and showed a new direction to the society.

Jumped into Tapi river from Jilani Bridge

Originally a resident of Mandvi in ​​Bhavnagar and currently living in Singanpore Adarsh ​​Society, Janish was working as a manager in a diamond company in Katargam. Janish went on duty at 7.30 am on June 7. At 9.30 in the morning, he said to the accompanying employee, I will come after breakfast now. When Jenish did not return after having breakfast for half an hour, a search was made around, but he could not be found. After that, when he called Janish’s mobile, a stranger picked up Janish’s phone and said, the brother whose phone is there, has just jumped into the Tapi river from the Jilani bridge.

was saved but had a brain haemorrhage

Firefighters and nearby fisherman brothers pulled him out and admitted him to Smeer Hospital for immediate treatment. A diagnostic CT scan revealed a brain hemorrhage. The relatives admitted him to Kiran Hospital for further treatment, where Janishko was declared brought dead yesterday.

the family agreed to donate

The Donate Life team explained the entire process and importance of organ donation to Janish’s family. Jenish’s father Vallabhbhai and maternal uncle Arvindbhai said that we used to read organ donation news in newspapers and watch Donate Life organ donation videos on YouTube channel and Facebook, so we felt that this is a very useful work. After death, the body has to be turned into ashes, instead of organ donation, the patients of organ failure get a new life.

father is also a jeweler

He further said that today our son is brain dead, we will feel that our son is living in this world due to organ donation. With a heavy heart, he agreed to donate his brain dead son. Jainish is survived by his father Vallabhbhai who works as a jeweler in Shiv Impex, mother Bhavnaben, sisters Jinal and Sheetal who are married. Brother Nikhil works in Australia.

Organ donation gave new life to five

After getting the family’s consent for organ donation, the liver and kidney were allocated to Kiran Hospital, Surat. The donated kidney has been transplanted into a 37-year-old woman from Ahmedabad, the other kidney has been transplanted into a 32-year-old man from Surat. Liver transplant has been done in a 39-year-old man from Navsari at Kiran Hospital in Surat. The donated eyes will be transplanted into two needy patients at Kiran Hospital.

1042 people from India and abroad got new life

A total of 1135 organs and tissues have been donated by Donate Life from Surat and South Gujarat, including 470 kidneys, 202 livers, 46 hearts, 36 lungs, 8 pancreases, 4 hands, 1 intestine and 368 eyes. So far, success has been achieved in giving new life and new vision to a total of 1042 people in the country and abroad through Donate Life.