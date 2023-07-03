Surat: There are pits of corruption even on Pramukh Swami Maharaj Bridge!

Another flyover bridge of the city has come under controversy after the approach of the Wade Variav Bridge over the Tapi river in Surat caved in. The bridge built eight years ago on Surat’s Ashwinikumar Road has fallen prey to corruption. Alleging that there are more than 50 potholes on the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Bridge, the former councilor has demanded a vigilance inquiry. At present, there is a complaint that the potholes on this bridge can be dangerous for the drivers. The question has arisen on behalf of the Municipal Corporation on the pit in the bridge in eight years itself.

Due to the construction of 120 small and big bridges in Surat city, it has become a bridge city, but for some time now the secrets of the functioning of the Municipal Corporation are being exposed. A few days ago, a pothole had developed on the way to the Ved Variav Bridge over the Tapi river in Surat. Within 41 days of the construction of the bridge, when the approach of the bridge collapsed, the Municipal Corporation took action against the employees and now the exercise to take action against the contractor and PMC has started in the coming days.

Before the matter calms down, another bridge of Surat Municipality has come into controversy. There are more than 50 potholes on Pramukh Swami Bridge from Ashwanikumar to Katargam GIDC. Dinesh Kachadia, former councilor of the municipality, told that more than 50 potholes have developed on this bridge. He alleges that there are potholes like this in the bridge built eight years ago, corruption has taken place in the operation of the bridge and the material also seems to be of low quality, so a sample test should also be done by vigilance. At present, the Municipal Corporation has started the work of filling this pothole, but within eight years, due to the pothole in the bridge, the question has arisen on the work of the municipality.