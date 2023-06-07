Surat: There is no drinking water in Hydari Nagar for 8 days, women expressed anger

Hydari Nagar, located in that area of ​​Surat, has been facing drinking water problem for the last eight days, causing resentment among women. Today the women expressed anger against the local leaders and said that during elections the leaders come to ask for votes but now no one is coming.

Drinking water is not available for the last 8 days during summer. Outrage broke out among the women regarding the problem of drinking water, so today women took to the streets with pots. Along with this, the women expressed anger on the local leaders including the local councilor and demonstrated against them.

Ayeshaben, who lives in Hydari Nagar, told that water is not coming since 8 days, she is facing a lot of trouble. Even if we go to fill water nearby, no one will allow us to fill water. What happens if there is no water in summer? That’s all we know. Even children cannot be fed whole water.

He further said that at the time of elections they come to ask for votes. They used to take rickshaws and vehicles to cast their votes. Presently no leader including councilor is coming to help us in our problem. No one is coming here if we need it now.