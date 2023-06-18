Surat: There will be a world record for celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21 in the city

To celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, said in a press conference that Yogdeen, the heritage of Indian culture, is celebrated worldwide as ‘International Yoga Day’ on June 21. . This year, the ninth Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world with the theme ‘Yoga Har Ghar Ki Hai for Vasudev Kutumbakam’ with the slogan ‘One Earth, One Health’.

He said that on June 21, the state celebration of International Yoga Day would be held in Surat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. In which citizens were requested to participate in large numbers. Between 6.00 am to 8.00 am in Yogdeen, more than 1.25 lakh people, including Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, will make a Guinness Book of World Record.

On this occasion, Surat City Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “Yoga Day, a gift of Indian culture, where the whole world is celebrating International Yoga Day, in Surat more than 1.25 lakh citizens will be involved in celebrating Yoga Day.

1.25 lakh people will hit the road on the 12-km stretch from Magdalla Y Junction to Parle Point and Y Junction to Breadline Circle to Gandhikutir. In which about 125 blocks have been made. Arrangements have been made to do yoga for 1000 people in each block. LED screens in one block will display the yoga instructor from the stage. He said that all arrangements including parking are being made nearby so that people do not face any kind of inconvenience.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Smt. Shalini Agarwal said that on coming 21st June Yogdeen state level function will be organized in Surat which is a matter of pride for the city. The Commissioner requested all the citizens to register on the link asked to attend the Yogdeen ceremony. So far 26000 people have registered. He said that Yogdin program would be attended by school-college, university students, industrial associations, Patanjali, Brahmakumaris, Art of Living, Doctor’s Association, Gayatri Parivar and other urban people.

It is noteworthy that the Guinness World Record for celebrating International Yoga Day is held by the city of Jaipur. Where 1.09 lakh people had created a world record by doing yoga together, now in Surat more than 1.25 lakh people will create a new world record by doing yoga together. In this press conference, Incharge District Collector B.K. Vasava, President of Gujarat State Yoga Board Sheeshpalji were present.