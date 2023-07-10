Surat: Thieves keep an eye on expensive tomatoes, speak up ... After milk, potatoes and tomatoes are stolen!

Along with the increase in the prices of vegetables in the market, vegetables essential for the people are also being stolen. After the theft of potatoes from Varachha area three days ago, now the case of theft of tomatoes has also come to the fore. With the price of tomato reaching beyond 200 in the market, now the theft of tomatoes has also started. The incident of theft of more than 150 kg of tomatoes from the vegetable market of Kapodra area has come to light. The theft of tomatoes from the market has been captured in CCTV. Police has started investigation on the basis of CCTV footage. But with the incidents of vegetable theft coming to the fore one after the other, now the days have come for the police to reach out to the vegetable thieves.

Stolen potatoes and tomatoes from Surat

At present, the prices of vegetables are skyrocketing in the market. Thieves have now started stealing not only valuables but also vegetables which are considered essential for life. A complaint of vegetable theft is being registered in the city’s police register. Three days back in Surat, a complaint was lodged at Utran police station about 17 cut potatoes being stolen from Bade Varachha area. Another incident of vegetable theft has come to light from Kapodra area. In which the incident of tomato theft has come to the fore when the price reached above Rs 200 per kg. A complaint of theft of tomatoes, brinjal and garlic from vegetable market near Akshar Diamond in Kapodra area of ​​Surat has been registered at Kapodra police station. After packing all the goods at night, when the merchant came in the morning, he saw that 3 sacks of tomatoes had been stolen. Presently Kapodra police is trying to investigate by registering the crime.