Surat: Thousands of liters of oil spilled on the highway, oil tanker overturned near Pipodara

An oil tanker overturned on the national highway passing near Pipodara in Mangrol taluka of Surat district this morning and thousands of liters of oil kept in the tanker spilled onto the road and the highway was filled with puddles of oil. Due to the accident, two lanes of the highway were closed and there was a huge traffic problem. There was a jam from Keym Char Road to Pipodara and vehicles were stuck on the highway for more than three hours continuously. Especially in the morning traffic, the salaried workers had to face a lot of trouble. School buses were also stuck in the jam.

The tanker was going from Jamnagar to Daman

Tanker driver Aslaram Durgaram Siag told that he was going to Daman with oil from Jamnagar. Meanwhile a vehicle suddenly appeared near Pipodara and in an attempt to save it the tanker overturned, I sustained minor injuries, luckily no other casualty.

Countless Bikes Slept

Thousands of liters of oil in the tanker spilled onto the highway as well as the service road, causing heavy damage to small vehicles passing through the highway. There were many incidents of bike riders falling asleep and getting injured. At present, the team of Kosamba police and NHAI department has reached the spot and is taking action to remove the tanker from the highway.

Regarding the long traffic on the National Highway, Surat District Traffic Police’s PI V.K. Patel said in a telephonic conversation that oil spilled on the highway after the oil tanker overturned. Due to which there was a long jam from Keem intersection to Pipodara. Our team was engaged in smoothening the traffic and now the tanker has been removed from the highway. Traffic on the highway has gradually returned to normal.