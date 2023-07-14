Surat: Thousands of students of education committee witnessed the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3 launch

India’s important Chandrayaan has been launched from the headquarters of ISRO, on which not only Surat, Gujarat or India but the whole world was watching. Students of Surat Shiksha Samiti and other schools of the city also witnessed the launch of Chandrayaan-3. Facility to watch the launch of Chandrayaan-3 was made in Shiksha Samiti School.

<p>Government school students prayed for the success of the scientists in a group and as the vehicle was launched, the praying students applauded the achievement. There is an atmosphere of happiness in the entire country including Surat as India has created history with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Along with many people of India, thousands of students of Surat Municipal Primary Education Committee also witnessed this memorable moment.</p> <p>India created a history with its successful space flight</p> <p>Thousands of students were also a part of this history along with many people who witnessed it before it was made. In order to remember this important moment of launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sri Harikota Space Centre, arrangements were made for the children in government schools of Surat Municipal Corporation to watch the program through online link. Due to this, the Chandrayaan-3 launch program was seen on the education committee's smart board and computer and laptop.</p> <p>Prayers were held before the launch of Chandrayaan in several schools of the Surat Municipal Primary Education Committee and prayers were offered for the success of the scientists. As the countdown for the launch began at Sri Harikota, teachers were briefing the students and all were praying with enthusiasm. As soon as the countdown ended and Chandrayaan-3 was launched, the students-teachers welcomed the moment with thunderous applause. After the success of this Chandrayaan in a government school, it has also been decided to make a project for it. Such an effort will be made by the school to provide space knowledge to the students.</p>