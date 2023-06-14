Surat: Three mobile snatchers arrested with 120 mobiles worth Rs 22.50 lakh

Surat’s Umra police arrested three mobile snatchers. Seized 22 lakh 50 thousand rupees including 120 mobile phones of snatching. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested two mobile snatchers and the buyer of the stolen mobile. Along with this, 38 crimes have been resolved.

Police nabbed the accused on the basis of information

Police personnel of Umra police station were on patrol when on the basis of secret information, two mobile snatchers were arrested and after the arrest of these two mobile snatchers, a receiver was also arrested from the area. In this way, the Umra police have arrested a total of three accused.

The receiver was caught after questioning the mobile snatcher

The accused who have been arrested by the police include Sahil alias Shahid, Mufez Multani and Siddique Kapadia. The police first arrested Sahil and Mufez and then the two accused named Siddiq Kapadia, who played the role of receiver, were arrested after interrogation.

120 mobiles found from receiver’s house

Police found 120 mobile phones of various companies including Apple during the raid proceedings in Siddiqui’s house. Apart from this, along with two vehicles, the police have also seized some ledgers and a diary containing the short names of mobile snatchers was written in these items and this diary has also been seized.

The names of 13 snatchers have been found in the receiver’s diary.

On the basis of the diary found at receiver Siddiqui’s house, the police have also detained two of the 13 mobile snatchers. Apart from this, the police have also received three lakh 50 thousand rupees in cash from Siddiqui’s house. In this way, the police seized 120 mobiles along with goods worth Rs 22.50 lakh in total.

Police solved a total of 38 crimes

On the basis of interrogation of these three accused and IMEI numbers of seized mobiles, police investigated and solved 20 cases of mobile snatching registered at Umra, Vesu, Mahidharpura, Godadara and Adajan police stations. Apart from this, 18 cases of e-FIRs registered in Kadodara, Limbayat, Chowk Bazar, Salabatpura, Godadara, Mahidharpura, Vesu, Adajan, Khatodara, Katargam, Pal, Rander, Jahangirpura have been disposed of. In this way the police have solved a total of 38 crimes.