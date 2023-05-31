Surat: Tomorrow water supply will be disrupted in many societies of Varachha

Surat Municipal Corporation’s hydraulic department has to repair water leakage line in Magob area. Tomorrow, Thursday, June 1, water supply will be interrupted in some societies of Varachha. The municipality has appealed to the societies in which water supply is not coming tomorrow, to use water sparingly and store water as per requirement.

The Hydraulic Department of Surat Municipal Corporation will carry out leakage repair work in the downstream line of ESR-E-10 located at WDS-E3 Magob in Varachha Zone area tomorrow, Thursday. In which the currently working DI band is replaced by M.S. The important task of converting it will be completed. This operation is to be done on June 1, due to which water supply will not be available in some societies of Varachha.

Water supply will not be done from Magob (WDS-E-3) water distribution center in Varachha zone area on departmental basis from Magob water distribution center of Surat. Water is supplied from this water distribution center to Mukti Dham Society, Vikramnagar Vibhag-1, 2, 3, 4 Ranuja Society, Shivshakti Society and Ishwar Nagar Vibhag-1, 2 and all associated societies in ESR E-10 area. Tomorrow Thursday there will be no supply. Therefore, the municipality has appealed to the people of this area to use water sparingly and store water as per requirement.