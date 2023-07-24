Surat: Torrential rain in the city for the third consecutive day in the morning

Good rains have been recorded in Surat for the third consecutive day as well. It is raining in Surat since morning. At that time, due to torrential rains in Surat, some low-lying areas were flooded, causing problems to the people. Due to the rain, its direct effect is also visible on the lives of the people.

Incessant rains continue in South Gujarat. Meghraja has been kind to Surat city for the last three days and for three consecutive days Surat city is witnessing rainy season. Due to the rains in Surat, the weather is getting colder. On the other hand, due to heavy rains, the problem of waterlogging came to the fore in the low-lying areas of Surat, due to which the people had to suffer. It rained heavily in the Rander zone of Surat early in the morning. Today, three inches of rain fell in four hours, causing water-logging in low-lying areas. Along with this, water again accumulated on the road.

Due to the rains in Surat today, some areas including Dabholi, Katargam, Jahangirpura, Rander were waterlogged. Due to which people going to school, college and job were devastated. The area which received heavy rainfall. Water filled the low-lying areas. Motorists had to face yet another disaster as the road was again flooded.