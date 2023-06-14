Surat: ‘Tourism Conclave’ organized by Chamber of Commerce today

A ‘Tourism Convention’ has been organized by South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry in association with Gujarat Tourism on Thursday 15th June 2023 from 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Platinum Hall, Sarsana. The Tours and Travels Committee of the Chamber has played an important role in organizing this conclave.

Chamber of Commerce President Himanshu Bodawala said that the main objective behind organizing this tourism conference has been discussed a lot in the field of tourism till now, but what are the main things to be kept in mind while planning a trip? What kind of pre-preparation should be done? What are the categories and classifications of hotels? What is the tourism policy of the government? This has never been discussed, so this tourism conclave will focus on aspects other than sightseeing.

In this conclave, eminent personalities of Gujarat tourism will give information about the tourism policy of Gujarat government, investment opportunities in Gujarat tourism. Apart from this, they provide detailed information on Cinematic Tourism, Agro Tourism, Medical & Wellness Tourism, Eco Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Handicraft & Handloom Tourism, Golf Tourism, Sports Tourism and Sustainable & Responsible Tourism and Promotion, Market Research and Scenic Beauty of Gujarat. do.

President Elect Ramesh Vaghasia told that apart from this, Gagan Katyal, Vice President of Anant Hotel and Resort Group, will give information about ‘Hotel and Resort’. Dr. Madhu Gopalan, PhD in Tourism, will deliver a talk on ‘Travel Business – Conceptual Values ​​and Responsibilities’. While Sanjeev Kumar Sanju will give information on ‘Vietnam – A Popular Tourist Attraction’.

Chamber’s Honorary Minister Bhavesh Taylor said that the participants of this interesting conference of the tourism sector will be given interesting information about the attractive tourist places of the country and abroad. The successful journey of progress in the tourism sector of Gujarat will be described. Information about things to keep in mind while planning a trip will be given. A picture of the progress made in the last ten years in the hotel and resort sector, the changed mood of the people in choosing hotels according to the changed situation and detailed information about the criteria and category and classification of hotels, resorts, homestays will be given to the hotels .

What are the responsibilities of a travel agent? What are fundamental theoretical values? What factors should tour agents keep in mind while planning a tour for a tourist? So that the movement of tourists can be smooth and convenient. Professional responsibility and how to discharge it? Along with this, what things tourists should keep in mind before planning a trip, will also be explained in detail.

Vinesh Shah, advisor to the Chamber’s Tour and Travels Committee, said that Vietnam is the most popular foreign attraction today, so tour operators and tourists know very little about it, so what are the tourist destinations there? What precautions should be taken while traveling? Detailed information will be provided about the policies and visa process, flight options, as well as information about the core values ​​and responsibilities of a travel agent. Insider information and category classification of hotels and resorts will be provided. He further said that the local tour and travels associations of Surat like TAPI, SATA, TAAI, SGTCA and SHAR have also got cooperation in organizing this conclave.