Surat: ‘Tourism Conclave’ organized by Chamber of Commerce

South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) in association with Gujarat Tourism organized ‘Tourism Conclave’ at Sarsana. In which the well-known hero from Gujarat Tourism spoke about the tourism policy of the Government of Gujarat, investment opportunities in Gujarat tourism, cinematic tourism, agri-tourism, medical and wellness tourism, eco-tourism, adventure tourism, handicraft and handloom tourism, golf tourism, sports tourism and Told in

Apart from this, Gagan Katyal, Vice President of Anant Hotel & Resort Group, gave information about ‘Hotel Industry – Tomorrow, Today and Tomorrow’. Dr. Madhu Gopalan, Ph.D. in Tourism briefed about ‘Principles Values ​​and Responsibilities of Travel Business’. Sanat Relia, Vice President of South Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association gave information about ‘Star Rating and Classification of Hotels’. Sanjeev Kumar Sanju gave information about ‘Vietnam – a popular tourist attraction’. The Tour and Travel Committee of the Chamber played an important role in organizing this conclave.

Chamber of Commerce President Himanshu Bodawala said that the share of travel and tourism in India’s total GDP is 6.8 percent. As far as attracting tourists is concerned, Gujarat is at number 9 in the whole country. Travel and tourism accounts for 10.2 percent of Gujarat’s total GDP. Gujarat has focused on medical tourism as an area of ​​potential growth in the days to come, which is a matter of great joy. According to a claim, there has been an increase of 20 percent in the number of medical tourists in the whole country, but there has been a 33 percent increase in the number of medical tourists in Gujarat, which is a matter of pride for our Gujarat.

Famed Nayak from Gujarat Tourism said that Gujarat is now moving forward in the field of tourism and Surat has the power to change the face of the whole country. It would be great if the country’s mega travel fair is held in Gujarat and Surat in Gujarat. He requested Suratis and Gujaratis traveling abroad to enjoy the small remote places of Gujarat state as well.

He further said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had started the campaign of Khushboo Gujarat. Gujarat is now going to become a tourism hub as well. Gujarat has culture, heritage and modern facilities. People from every province live here and there are possibilities of tourism in every corner of Gujarat. Sun Temple, Statue of Unity, Gir, Saputara, Two Jyotirlingas, Dwarkadhish, Heritage Place and Seema Darshan (Nada Bet) are places to visit in Modhera for a weekend getaway. To increase the tourism business in Gujarat, an eco system has to be developed. For this, while all efforts are being made by the government, the travel industry of Gujarat will also have to come forward.