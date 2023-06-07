Surat: Trailer caught fire on Hazira-Palsana highway

A sudden fire broke out in a trailer running on the highway going from Surat’s Hazira to Palsana. Seeing the smoke coming out of the trailer, the driver and the cleaner got down while keeping the trailer standing. Due to which he was saved. The incident created panic on the highway.

Trailer running on the road caught fire

Incidents of cars, mopeds and tempo-trucks catching fire are frequently coming to the fore in Surat. Another incident has come to light from Surat’s Hazira Highway. A trailer passing on the Hazira Palsana National Highway suddenly caught fire. The trailer was running on the road that suddenly the trailer caught fire.

driver cleaner saved

Another vehicle passing by informed the driver that the engine of the trailer had caught fire. Due to which the driver immediately stopped the trailer in the middle of the road and got down from the trailer. The lives of both the driver and the cleaner were saved as they got off the trailer in time.

The team of a private company brought the fire under control.

There was chaos in the area after a trailer caught fire on Hazira Highway. After the incident, the local police convoy also reached the spot. NTPC company is near the place where the incident took place, the fire brigade of this company immediately reached the spot. The fire team of the company controlled the fire using water canon. On the other hand, there was a huge jam on the road due to the incident.