Surat: Trainees of National Fire Service College, Nagpur visit Adani Hazira Port

Twenty-six Divisional Officers from around 20 Municipal Corporations of the country, undergoing training at the National Fire Service College, Nagpur, run by the Government of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Surat as part of their training. This is the 76th batch of trainees who will serve as fire brigade officers in their respective cities after completing the training.

Officer Trainees of 76th Batch of National Fire Service College Nagpur visited Adani Hazira Port at Hazira, Surat. Adani Port Fire Officer Yogendra Solanki, Fire In-charge Dushyant Javia, Dry Cargo Head Mohit Shaktawat, Adani Hazira Port Limited Associate General Manager Safety, Environment and Health Rupesh Jambudi and Chief Operating Officer Anand Marathe reviewed various operations and security measures at Hazira Port.

The trainees also visited Adani Hazira Port and its “Centre of Security Excellence”. The objective of the visit was to gain an insight into how the port and its associated locations are operated during emergencies and various security measures taken. Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Surat Municipal Corporation JB Patel accompanied him during the tour.