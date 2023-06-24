Surat: Two laborers fainted due to suffocation after landing in the underground tank.

There was an uproar in Surat city’s Udhna area early this morning when two laborers who had gone to clean an underground water tank suffocated. However, the rescue operation of both the youths was carried out after a lot of effort by the fire department personnel who immediately reached the spot. At present, both the youths have been admitted to the civil hospital for treatment in critical condition.

According to the information received from the sources, the work of cleaning the underground water tank was done on Saturday morning at Shreeji Industries located in City Industrial Estate in Udhna. 45-year-old Dineshbhai and 24-year-old Milanbhai suffocated and fell unconscious in the tank when they got down to clean the tank which was about 10 feet deep. Due to which there was a stir among the employees present at the spot including the contractor. The fire department was immediately contacted about the incident as the lives of both the youths who landed in the water tank were in danger.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the convoy of Bhestan and Man Darwaja Fire Department reached the spot. Seeing the seriousness of the whole episode, immediately two personnel of the Fire Department were given B.A. The sets were put up and lowered into the water tank. Two personnel of the fire department, who descended into the water tank in the factory, took out both the youths within a reasonable time. However, both the youths fainted due to suffocation and were immediately admitted to the civil hospital by 108 ambulance.

Where the doctors on duty told that the condition of both the youths is critical. On the other hand, after getting information about the incident, preliminary investigation was also done by the police. However, as both the youths who landed in the water tank were still unconscious, their families could get the information. It is also learned that preliminary inquiry has been done with the contractor and the owner of the company.