Surat: Two more accused arrested in electrical assistant recruitment scam

Surat Crime Branch Police has arrested two more accused in connection with the malpractice in the examination conducted for Electrical Junior Assistant in Gujarat. The Surat Crime Branch Police has busted a scam involving malpractices in the recruitment of Vidyut Sahayaks in Gujarat State Electricity Companies.

Police have arrested a lab technician and an agent after arresting two accused in the past. In this scam, 70 to 80 candidates have been passed by taking eight to ten lakh rupees, all of them will also be arrested.

There were a total of 2156 Vidyut Sahayak Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam held in the Gujarat state power companies DGVCL, MGVCL, PGVCL, UGVCL and GSECL. This exam was conducted on different dates from 12 November 2020 to 6 January 2021 at various centers of Vadodara Rajkot Surat Ahmedabad. A huge malpractice scam was done to clear this exam and get a government job.

Surat Crime Branch Police has got great success in getting the candidates passed in the examination. The Crime Branch police had earlier arrested the two main accused, Indravadan Parmar and Mohammad Kapadwala. There was more success in questioning him. Two more accused Bhaskar Gulabchand Chowdhary and Bharatsinh Takhatsinh Jhala, involved in this scam, have been arrested.

DCP Rupal Solanki further said that the interrogation of the four accused, including the two arrested earlier and two more accused, has revealed very shocking information. In this scam, the owner of the examination center was in charge of the computer lab and the agents were all working together to extort money from the candidate and pass through the scam. In this scam, the accused used to take eight to ten lakh rupees from an examinee and all the money was distributed among the agents and the owners of the examination center and the lab in-charge.

Roopal Solanki further said that during interrogation and investigation of the arrested accused, it has been found that till now the accused have passed from 70 to 80 candidates by taking eight to ten lakh rupees per candidate. All these candidates have also joined the job of Electrical Assistant in different power companies. So far these scams have collected at least eight lakh rupees from one candidate and when they have received this money from 70 candidates, they have collected more than five crore 60 lakh rupees.