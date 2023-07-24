Surat: Ukai dam level reaches 324.75 feet, earning 2 lakh cusecs

Surat city and entire South Gujarat witnessed heavy rains last week. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, rainfall is being recorded in all the districts. Like every year, especially in South Gujarat, there has been heavy rain in the beginning of this year. Due to this, water has been filled in the reservoirs including Ukai Dam. The water level in Ukai Dam is also increasing continuously. At present, for the first time in this season, water revenue has been recorded at 2,03,473 cusecs in Ukai Dam.

Ukai dam level reaches 324.75 feet

Due to incessant rains, the water level of Ukai Dam is rising considerably. In the last 10 days, 9 feet of water has increased. Last year too, enough water was stored in the Ukai dam during the monsoon to last for two years. This time too, seeing the way it is raining at the beginning of the monsoon, there is no shortage of drinking water again. The regulation level of Ukai Dam is 333 feet as of August 1. The danger level of Ukai Dam is 345 feet. The administration is keeping a close watch on the increase in Ukai Dam.

Release of two lakh cusecs of water started from Prakasha Barrage

It is raining heavily in Maharashtra as well. As a result, reservoirs have also been flooded in some areas of Maharashtra. Due to rise in water level in Prakasha barrage on Tapi river near Shahada bordering Gujarat, more than 2 lakh cusecs of water has started being released. Which will flow directly into Ukai Dam. Due to which the water level of Ukai Dam is increasing continuously. It is raining heavily in the catchment area as well. Due to this the water level of Ukai is also increasing. Whenever it rains in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the water revenue of Ukai Dam increases. Water is also being released from Hathnur dam. The water level of Ukai Dam is increasing continuously at a slow pace. At present, the water level of Ukai Dam will increase significantly due to the water released from Prakasha barrage.