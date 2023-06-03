Surat: Under the ‘Misty Project’, 100 hectares of mangrove vegetation will be cultivated for the protection and promotion of the beach.

Gujarat has 1600 km long coastline and the government will plant mangroves to protect this coastline and prevent soil erosion. This ‘Misty’ project will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5, World Environment Day. And under this project mangrove vegetation will be grown in the coastal area, two hectares of mangroves will be sown in Dandi, Kediabet, Dabhari and Jini in Surat. A target has been set for planting about 100 hectares of mangroves.

Hearing the name ‘Misty’ you may think that it is the name of a sweet but this Misty will protect the coastal areas of India from natural calamities like high tide Tsunami. From June 5, mangrove plantation will be promoted in 11 states and two union territories of the country in the next five years. Mangroves will be planted under the ‘Misty’ project for the coastal states. The ‘Misty’ project will provide protection from natural calamities and tsunami in the years to come.

Misty’ stands for (Mangrove Invention for Shoreline Habitat and Tangible Income). Preparations have been started for all the states of the country connected to the coastal areas so that there is no major damage due to tsunami and natural calamities. June 5 is World Environment Day and on this day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start planting mangroves in 11 states and two union territories.

Mangroves will be planted to protect the coastal areas from natural calamities and disasters like tsunami, said Anand Kumar, DCF, Surat Forest Department. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Misty’ campaign, sowing will be done on June 5 at Olpad in Surat district. Mangrove species are found along the sea coast of Surat.

The Surat Forest Department has also started preparations for this project. Mangroves will be sown in an area of ​​two hectares at Dandi Kediabet, Jini and below the banks. Surat city will see a 1000 hectare mangrove kingdom along the sea coast from Hazira to Hansot in the coming days. The specialty of the plant is that it grows in brackish and sweet water, that is, wherever there is a sea and a river, it grows at the confluence. These plants provide protection from tsunami and other marine natural disasters.