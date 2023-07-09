Surat: Union Minister Parshottambhai Rupala visits the Cetex exhibition

South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) and South Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industry Development Center and Surat Techmac Federation jointly organized ‘CTEX’ on 8th, 9th and 10th July, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM ‘Surat International Textile Expo – 2023’ has been organized. India’s Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottambhai Rupala visited the Cetex exhibition. He visited each stall to know about the latest machinery and then an interactive session was held with the industrialists.

Addressing the industrialists, Union Minister Parshottam Bhai Rupala said that now industrialists will have to move towards quality and innovation. He advised to demand organic certification in agriculture sector as the whole world is moving towards organic. He said that country cow will get importance in future. Brands of indigenous cow’s milk, curd, ghee etc. will have to be made. India is number one in milk. India alone meets 24 percent of the total demand of milk in the world.

Apart from this, he said that we export 60 thousand crore rupees in the fisheries sector. Apart from this, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated for post-harvest facilities. Businessmen from agriculture and fisheries sector made oral presentations on various issues related to tariff, power, infrastructure, services, laboratory. The solution of which will be found at the earliest by coordinating with various concerned departments, said the Union Minister.

The welcome address was delivered by Ramesh Vaghasia, President, Chamber of Commerce in this interactive session. Vice President Vijay Mewawala expressed gratitude to all the people present. The then ex-president Himanshu Bodawala, honorary minister Nikhil Madrasi, honorary treasurer Kiran Thummar and former presidents Rohit Mehta and B.S. Aggarwal and Deputy Mayor of Surat Dinesh Jodhani were present. Chamber member Dr. Sanjay Patel (Dungrani) moderated the entire session.